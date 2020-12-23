Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Volkswagen Caddy Cargo orders open with free upgrades and deposit contribution

by Press Association
December 23 2020, 10.45am
Syndicate Post image
(VW)

Volkswagen has opened order books for the Caddy Cargo, with free option upgrades for retail customers and a deposit contribution of up to £2,400.

The new Caddy has seen a ground-up redesign and offers more space, more efficient engines, enhanced driver aids and an improved interior.

Available as a Caddy Cargo panel van as well as a passenger-carrying Caddy, there are three trim levels on offer, called Commerce, Commerce Plus and Commerce Pro.

Prices for the entry level model start at £17,800 and come with the 112bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, and go up to £26,850 for the top-spec model with a 120bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit.

For orders placed before March 21, 2021, there’s a free Business Pack upgrade. This includes rear parking sensors, climate control, a Thatcham category-one anti-theft alarm and tow away protection. Commerce Plus and Pro trims also get a free Tech Pack upgrade, which adds adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

VW Caddy Cargo
(VW)

The Caddy Cargo is available with a £2,400 deposit contribution on personal contract plan, hire purchase and lease purchase finance plans, with a rate of 2.9 per cent APR. All Caddys ordered through Volkswagen Financial Services also get two services for £99. The Caddy Cargo is available to business buyers from £209 per.

Orders are open now with deliveries expected to begin in March 2021.

More from The Courier