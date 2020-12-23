Volkswagen Caddy Cargo orders open with free upgrades and deposit contribution

Volkswagen has opened order books for the Caddy Cargo, with free option upgrades for retail customers and a deposit contribution of up to £2,400.

The new Caddy has seen a ground-up redesign and offers more space, more efficient engines, enhanced driver aids and an improved interior.

Available as a Caddy Cargo panel van as well as a passenger-carrying Caddy, there are three trim levels on offer, called Commerce, Commerce Plus and Commerce Pro.

Prices for the entry level model start at £17,800 and come with the 112bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, and go up to £26,850 for the top-spec model with a 120bhp 2.0-litre diesel unit.

For orders placed before March 21, 2021, there’s a free Business Pack upgrade. This includes rear parking sensors, climate control, a Thatcham category-one anti-theft alarm and tow away protection. Commerce Plus and Pro trims also get a free Tech Pack upgrade, which adds adaptive cruise control, rear-view camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

(VW)

The Caddy Cargo is available with a £2,400 deposit contribution on personal contract plan, hire purchase and lease purchase finance plans, with a rate of 2.9 per cent APR. All Caddys ordered through Volkswagen Financial Services also get two services for £99. The Caddy Cargo is available to business buyers from £209 per.

Orders are open now with deliveries expected to begin in March 2021.