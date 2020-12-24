Top tips for driving safe this Christmas

Motorists have been urged to take care if driving this Christmas, as data shows speeding has increased this year with traffic levels reducing.

Road safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist has reminded drivers that causing a collision through reckless driving puts an extra burden on the NHS while it tries to deal with a pandemic.

Government data shows that 63 per cent of cars exceeded the limit on 30mph roads in the first six months of 2020, compared with 56 per cent in 2019. With fewer cars on the road during the national lockdown, motorists increased their speeds, with police also reporting the number of high speed offences recorded had also gone up.

(PA)

GEM chief executive Neil Worth said: “Christmas 2020 is going to be very different from the norm. However, ensuring you and your family are safe on the roads is even more important this year.

“That’s why we are urging anyone who expects to be on the road this Christmas – even for the shortest of road journeys – to ensure they don’t take any risks by speeding or driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs.

“Make the best of a strange and no doubt restricted Christmas holiday, but above all keep safe on your road journeys.”

With this in mind, GEM has offered six tips to stay safe this Christmas.

1. Keep your speeds legal and safe to reduce the risk of a collision.

2. Do not drink and drive.

3. Always wear a seatbelt, because it’s the best way to save your life in the event of a crash.

4. Make sure children are properly seated and wearing a seatbelt, and if you’re out walking, make sure their clothing is highly visible to drivers.

5. Don’t drive tired – it slows your reaction times and dozing off behind the wheel can be fatal.

6. Don’t drive if using medication that can cause drowsiness.