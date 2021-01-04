Suzuki announces new finance deals for V-twin models

Suzuki has announced a new finance deal for 20201 on its V-Strom models – the SV650 and both the V-Strom 650 and 1050.

The deal sees a three-year personal contract purchase or hire purchase deal offered with three per cent APR, with a minimum deposit of £300.

The SV650 is claimed to be responsible for establishing the now-popular ‘naked middleweight’ sector of the bike market, with the offer also available on the SV650X.

Both models use Suzuki’s 645cc V-twin engine, and come wrapped in a steel trellis frame with KYB suspension, four-piston front brake callipers and a ribbed seat for the authentic cafe racer look.

(Suzuki)

The offer applies to the full V-Strom range, including the new 1050XT Tour, which gets three-piece aluminium luggage as standard. XT models also get cruise control, ABS and hill hold.

The 1050 models get the latest generation 1037cc V-twin engine with slightly more power than its predecessor, as well as three-stage traction control and three selectable engine maps.

Pricing for the SV650 models has not yet been released online, but prices for the V-Strom start at £7,999 for the 650 and rise to £12,799 for the 1050XT Tour.