Bentley introduces updated Bentayga Hybrid

Bentley has showcased a new facelifted version of its Bentayga Hybrid SUV.

Following on from updates applied to the wider Bentayga range last summer, the new hybrid version boasts sharper looks as well as improved interior technology.

The updated Bentayga Hybrid arrives as the first in a pair of plug-in hybrid models released by Bentley this year, hitting the market prior to what is expected to be a hybrid version of the firm’s Flying Spur.

The interior has been given a radical overhaul

The Bentayga Hybrid is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine which is linked to a 17.3kWh battery and an electric motor. In total, the setup produces 443bhp and 700Nm of torque and can return up to 31 miles of electric-only range.

In total, Bentley claims that the new Hybrid will deliver a combined range of 536 miles from a full tank of unleaded and a fully charged battery. Depending on the type of charger used, Bentley states that a 100 per cent charge can be achieved in as little as two and a half hours.

Different drive modes allow the owner to tailor the car’s settings to their specific needs and driving environment. EV Drive, for instance, locks the car in electric-only mode (when enough charge is available) while Hold Mode switches drive to the engine and holds on to the battery’s charge for use at a later time.

Inside, the new Bentayga Hybrid features a new 10.9-inch central display which incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. New USB-C ports have also been fitted alongside a wireless phone charger system, while an inbuilt SIM card allows the car to offer connectivity functions without the requirement for a phone to be connected to the system.

The rear lights of the Bentayga Hybrid have been completely restyled

Looks-wise the new Bentayga Hybrid receives a larger grille which is framed by LED matrix headlights, while around the back newly designed lights help to give the car a sharper appearance than before.

Bentley’s Bentayga Hybrid is expected to arrive in dealerships this summer, with prices expected to exceed the £130,500 starting price of the previous model.