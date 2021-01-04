Fisker teases ‘radical’ electric ‘lifestyle pick-up truck’

An electric pick-up truck with a ‘radical’ design could be coming from Fisker, after the company’s founder shared a rendering on Twitter.

Henrik Fisker tweeted: “Ok, yes, next vehicle might be a lifestyle pick up truck! But not just any truck!

“We want to create the lightest, most efficient EV pick up in the world! Making it the most sustainable! Image is just a teaser! Not the final: final will be way more radical!”

The truck would follow on from the Ocean electric SUV, which is due to go on sale in 2022.

Although the render is not the final production model, it does indicate the pick-up will continue Fisker’s typically angular design, with sharp creases in the bodywork and narrow LED lights.

In response to other Twitter users, Fisker said the truck would cost less than $39,000 (£28,700) and come with four-wheel-drive as standard.

He told another user that the low suspension was simply for the image and that the company would ‘spend all of 2021 calibrating, testing and fine tuning’.

The market for electric pick-up trucks appears to be a hot topic for car makers, with the most prominent being the Tesla Cybertruck. However, startup car maker Rivian has a model much closer to production, with the R1T expected to go on sale this year.