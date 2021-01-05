Can I still buy a car in England’s lockdown?

England has now entered its third lockdown period after Boris Johnson imposed new rules on the country last night. It requires people to stay at home whenever possible and urges them to work from home if they can. The move has also shut schools to most pupils.

Lockdown also means that all non-essential retail is closed nationwide – and that includes car dealerships. The question is, if you need to get a new car, can you still do so under the current rules?

Am I still able to buy a car?

Absolutely. Since dealerships were allowed to reopen in June, car dealers have become adept at offering click-and-collect or delivery services for new cars.

Stay at home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. pic.twitter.com/PUN79POzAw — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 4, 2021

It means that should you need a new vehicle, you’ll be able to select one online, organise finance and buy it all without visiting a dealership in person.

Can I order a new car over the phone?

Yes. If you’re not able to access the internet and still need a car, then you should try and contact your nearest dealer by phone – there’s a high chance they’ll be able to help you. They should also be able to organise finance and delivery or collection, too.

Can I take a test drive?

No. Much the same as previous Tier 4 restrictions, test drives are not allowed.

Will I still be able to get my car serviced and MOTd?

Absolutely. Car service centres and garages are classed as essential, so if you do need work on your car, you’re still able to have it sorted by a professional. There’s no sign of another MOT extension, either, so you’ll need to make sure that your car has its MOT done if it’s set to expire.