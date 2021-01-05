Nissan boosts Juke appeal with new Enigma special edition

Nissan has brought a fresh aesthetic appeal to its Juke crossover with the addition of a new Enigma model.

It brings additional styling touches over the standard Juke, with features such as black 19-inch alloy wheels, signature Enigma graphics and the choice of two paint colours – grey or white – combining to give the crossover a new, stealthy appeal.

The Juke is now into its second generation

The Juke Enigma also becomes the first Nissan model in Europe to come fitted with Amazon’s Alexa system. By using the on-bard app and linking it to an owner’s NissanConnect Services account, drivers can sync their car to their Alexa device at home.

By doing so, they can ask Alexa to send an address directly to the car’s satellite navigation system, or even turn on the Juke’s lights. It can find out where the vehicle is parked, too, as well as showcasing how much fuel it has left in the tank.

Bespoke Enigma badges are placed across the car

Marco Fioravanti, vice president, product planning, Nissan Europe, said: “The Nissan Juke offers head-turning design and advanced technology in a truly compelling package. Enigma draws on unique styling and intelligent connectivity to enhance the driving experience.”

The new Enigma arrives in dealerships this month with prices starting from £23,195.