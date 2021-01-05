DVSA is postponing driving tests until lockdown rules are eased

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has confirmed that all driving and riding tests must be put on hold after the government announced new ‘tier five’ lockdown restrictions.

The ban also applies to all driving and riding lessons, including the CBT, ADI part two and three tests, and standards checks, as well as all theory tests.

Driving and riding tests will be suspended until lockdown restrictions are eased in a way that allows them to take place. Affected candidates are set to receive an email from the DVSA confirming the postponement, while a later email will confirm a rescheduled date.

Driving instructors that have booked tests on behalf of their pupils will have to contact them separately.

The latest lockdown was confirmed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night (January 4), reintroducing the stay at home order and closing schools.

England’s rules will be reviewed on February 15, while Scotland will look at its rules later this month.

The DVSA implemented various rules for lessons and tests following the first lockdown that began in March last year, which included closing some test centre waiting areas where social distancing was not possible, asking attendees not to arrive more than five minutes before a test began and requiring drivers to thoroughly clean the interior of their car before the test begins.

A window also had to be kept open on each side for the duration of the test, while instructors were not allowed to sit in the back to observe during the test.