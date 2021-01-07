Updated Kia Stinger arrives with £42,595 price tag

Kia’s recently facelifted Stinger is hitting the market priced from £42,595.

Now available in high-specification GT S trim, the Stinger has been given a range of enhancements applying to both the interior and exterior of the car.

Underneath the bonnet of the Stinger sits a 3.3-litre V6 petrol engine with 361bhp and 510Nm of torque. It helps Kia’s flagship to go from 0-60mph in just 4.7 seconds before hitting a top speed of 167mph, which makes it the firm’s quickest model.

New 19-inch alloy wheels are available with the Stinger

The exterior has only been given a light revision, with new lights up front and a full-width LED light bar at the rear heading up the key changes. New 19-inch alloy wheels are also available, as is a fresh exterior colour – ‘Electric Blue’.

Inside, the Stinger benefits from improved materials, while the 10.25-inch touchscreen is larger than before. A new frameless rear-view mirror has also been included, while more connected services are available than before. The Stinger also benefits from a 15-speaker sound system which is fitted as standard, as well as a 360-degree parking camera and electric tailgate.

Kia has also bolstered the Stinger’s range of assistance systems, with features such as improved blind spot monitoring setup and rear-cross traffic alert included alongside an ‘intelligent speed limit assist’ system which can automatically adapt the cruise control’s speed when it detects a change in road signs.

The updated Stinger is eligible for pre-order now and first deliveries are expected later in the year.