Aprilia introduces new Tuono 660 naked sport bike

Aprilia has revealed its new Tuono 660, taking the firm’s naked sport bike into the medium engine capacity segment.

It expands the Tuono V4 range to two, sitting below the 1100 model but sharing the same sporty style as its bigger brother.

It gets a new double fairing – first seen on Aprilia’s RS 660 – which has been developed from extensive wind tunnel testing for optimal aerodynamic efficiency, as well as a triple-LED headlight unit that incorporates daytime running lights.

It is targeted at new and young drivers looking to step up performance levels in a controlled way, with a bike that can perform on road and track.

The engine is the latest generation of forward-facing twin-cylinder units from Aprilia, producing 94bhp.

The Tuono 660 also gets advanced electronics, such as a ride-by-wire accelerator, multi-level traction control, anti-wheelie control, cruise control, and multiple engine maps. There are five riding modes that adapt the vehicle’s settings depending on the environment, with three for the road and two for the track.

Three colour schemes will be offered: Concept Black, Iridium Grey and a new Acid Gold.

Aprilia has yet to confirm any prices for the new Tuono 660, but expect it to cost just under the £17,199 starting price for the more powerful Tuono 1100.