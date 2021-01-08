The future classics to get your hands on now

You could call picking a future classic a dark art. Much like choosing a stock to invest in or backing a particular football team, choosing a car which will become a legend of the future is often down to chance.

But you can make an educated guess, that’s for sure. And out of the current crop of cars on sale today, we’ve got a few firm favourites which we reckon will make classics of the future. Let’s take a look at what they are.

Toyota GR Yaris

Well-judged suspension keeps the Yaris composed over undulating surfaces

It has to be the GR Yaris, doesn’t it? It’s a car which has arrived with such a storm of attention that few would doubt that it’ll go on to be a future classic. Impressively special right out of the box, the Yaris has more than lived up to the hype thanks to an almost outrageously good driving experience.Though it’s not limited in number, we can only imagine that demand will be strong and this, in turn, will mean that there’s only one way for prices to go – up. So get one while you can.

Honda e

The e’s zippy acceleration makes it a hoot on country roads

Honda’s dinky little e really did showcase how a concept car could be brought to the real world. In the metal, the e is almost comically small, yet thanks to some clever tech and a classy interior, it feels far from a gimmick.Its somewhat short range does let it down, but given that retro-styled cars tend to be popular many years after they went on sale, we can only imagine that the e will be a hit in the future.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

The Giulia retains the same bi-turbo V6 engine as the previous model

Alfa Romeo has a longstanding history of producing classics and we’d hazard a guess that one of its latest performance cars – the Giulia Quadrifoglio – will only continue this legacy. With classically good looks and a sparkling driving experience to match, this is one car that’ll go down in history as one of Alfa’s best.Though like others on this list the Giulia QV isn’t a limited edition, we reckon that future demand will be high for this super saloon.

BMW M2 CS

The M2 has been made harder and lighter with the CS

With cars becoming more and more complicated by the day, the M2 CS is a great example of what can be done when things are kept simple. A powerful engine up front, drive to the rear wheels alone and a short, stocky wheelbase combine to make this BMW a truly old-school sports car.A six-speed manual only continues the CS’ bare-bones approach and, as we’ve seen with other BMW models which have gone down this avenue in the past, it’s sure to translate into a car which will be well-regarded in the future.

Ferrari Roma

Though Ferrari has been on a roll when it comes to producing ultra-focused, high-complexity super and hypercars, the Roma is an example of what the Italian firm can do when it concentrates on proper cross-country cars. Essentially Ferrari’s ‘entry-level’ model, the Roma’s design is frankly draw-dropping. It takes inspiration from classic Ferraris, too.And though as a result of being the entry point to the firm’s range of cars might mean more people will buy a Roma, we’re sure that the car’s elegant styling and excellent driving characteristics will make it a firm favourite of the future, too.

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet

The Cabriolet’s comfortable ride soaks up a good amount of road imperfections

Taking things away from high-end sports cars for a second, we come to the Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet. Now often with classic cars novelty is key and that’s certainly that this drop-top SUV has on its side.Something of a curveball launch by Volkswagen, the T-Roc Cabriolet majors on comfort and experience rather than outright practicality. But as a fun way of getting around, the T-Roc Cabriolet is hard to beat.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The 718 Cayman GT4 is suited to life on both the road and track

Porsches are always strong contenders as future classics – and if you’ve ever looked at used prices of older 911s, you’ll understand just how strong prices can be. The latest 718 Cayman GT4 is a real showcase of what Porsche can do and, as a result, we expect it to be a proper future classic.Used models of this car are already reaching far higher figures than they came with straight from the factory so, if you’re interested, we’d advise getting in there quick.

Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki’s Jimny remains in demand despite being discontinued

Suzuki’s Jimny was a short-lived success story. It replaced an icon, arrived to much acclaim and then, shortly after, was removed from sale due to high emissions. Suzuki is still planning to re-introduce the Jimny as a commercial vehicle, but the proper domestic version will never see the lights of a showroom again.So with that popularity and limited numbers, we can only see this car become a classic of the future.