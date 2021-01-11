Citroen announces price reductions and lower emissions for Grand C4 Spacetourer

Citroen has announced minor improvements to the Grand C4 Spacetourer that will take effect from March.

CO2 emissions for the model have been reduced 3g/km on the PureTech three-cylinder petrol automatic versions. This has been achieved thanks to the addition of a new battery and a high-efficiency alternator.

Although only a small change, this does impact company car drivers, who will see a benefit-in-kind tax reduction of one per cent in Live and Sense trim levels. Citroen says those in the 40 per cent tax band will see their annual bill drop by £110.

Furthermore, the on-the-road purchase cost has been reduced by £285 because the car now falls into a lower vehicle excise duty band.

Prices for the Citroen Grand C4 Spacetourer starts at £26,210 with standard equipment including a 12-inch panoramic central infotainment display and seven-inch touch interface, rear parking sensors, and integrated navigation.

Mid-level Sense trims get a reversing camera, tinted windows and keyless entry, while top-spec Shine trims add a large panoramic sunroof, Xenon headlights and active cruise control.

This price reduction comes after a large drop of £1,250 that took effect in December. Citroen lowered prices across its range as part of a new ‘Fair Pricing’ strategy.