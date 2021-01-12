BMW M posts most successful year in its history

BMW M defied the challenges affecting much of the motoring industry in 2020 and returned the most successful year in its near-50-year history.

Sales growth of six per cent saw 144,218 vehicles delivered worldwide during the year, with BMW’s performance arm’s sales being bolstered with the introduction of new models within the ‘X’ range of vehicles.

The firm is also hoping to continue its fortunes following the unveil of the new M3 and M4 last year, with both set to be launched in the first quarter of this year.

The wider BMW Group’s worldwide sales dropped by 8.4 per cent in 2020, though the overall impact of the coronavirus was lessened by strong performance from its M division cars, as well as its electrified range of vehicles.

BMW finished with a total of 2,028,659 models shifted in 2020 – down 7.2 per cent on the previous year’s figures. However, sales of models in the upper luxury segment increased by 12.4 per cent year-on-year thanks to the introduction of models such as the 7 Series, 8 Series and X7.

We concluded 2020 with a strong Q4. Sales of #EV's increased by 31.8%. EU CO2 fleet targets were overfulfilled.https://t.co/bVPCKowbDO#THEiX3 Power consumption in kWh/100km: 17.8–17.5 (NEDC); 19.0–18.6 (WLTP), Electric range in km: 458–450 (WLTP). https://t.co/spvNMvHZa3 pic.twitter.com/s8IIrVjJtp — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) January 12, 2021

Mini’s sales fell by 15.8 per cent to a total of 292,394 units, though some 17,580 were made up of the firm’s latest Mini Electric model, while sales of John Cooper Works models were up 20.8 per cent year-on-year to a total of 20,565 units.

Finally, Rolls-Royce sold a total of 3,765 cars – down 26.4 per cent. The firm puts this down to the absence of its best-selling Ghost model from the line-up, though a new version has since been introduced.