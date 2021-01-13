Hyundai gives first glimpse of Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai has kickstarted its new dedicated battery electric vehicle brand with the Ioniq 5.

The midsize CUV will arrive as the first car in Hyundai’s Ioniq electric brand, sitting on the firm’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Though only teaser images have been released for now, the pictures do show the car’s front end. Here, ‘pixel-inspired lights’ form the key part of the Ioniq 5’s ‘face’, while a clamshell bonnet spans the entire width of the car for a clean and high-end appearance.

Huge 20-inch wheels sit underneath the Ioniq

The wheels have been designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind and reflect the pixel design theme. At 20 inches, they’re the largest wheels ever fitted to a Hyundai electric vehicle.

SangYup Lee, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Global design centre, said: “Ioniq 5 presents an all-new customer experience through innovative EV design that is evocative of the icon that established Hyundai’s design DNA,”

“Beginning with Ioniq 5, our dedicated BEV lineup brand will redefine the relationship between people and their cars, establishing a new standard against which all BEV design experiences will be measured.”

The rear of the car is as striking as the front

Hyundai has also released a series of short videos alongside these teaser images, showcasing the Ioniq 5’s core technologies. In one, it shows the car’s Vehicle to Load (V2L) system working as a power supply during a camping trip. It’s able to roast a turkey in an oven as well as play music on speakers.

The Ioniq 5 will make its virtual world premiere next month.