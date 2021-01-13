Car dealers in Scotland banned from offering click-and-collect from Saturday

Car dealers in Scotland won’t be allowed to offer click-and-collect services from Saturday (Jan 16) as more stringent coronavirus measures are put in place.

Dealerships will still be able to deliver vehicles to customers who purchase their car online or over the phone, however.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today (Jan 13) that the rules surrounding click-and-collect were being strengthened in order to reduce the number of reasons people have to leave their homes and interact with others.

From 00:01 Saturday, only retailers in Level 4 areas selling essentials will be able to offer collection services.

Car showrooms and dealerships aren’t included as part of this. However, they’ll still be able to deliver vehicles directly to customers, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The SMMT said: “From Saturday, non-essential click-and-collect retail services will be prohibited in Level 4 areas and further changes will be put in place to how services open for essential purposes operate.

“Therefore, from Saturday click-and-collect will only be able to operate for essential and certain non-essential retail only.

“This means that, from Saturday, car showrooms and dealerships will not be allowed to offer click-and-collect services, but will still be allowed to deliver vehicles direct to customers.”