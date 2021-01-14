The 5 best company cars for 2021

For many workers, one of the key benefits of their job is the option of a company car.

The catch is that you have to pay tax – called benefit-in-kind (BIK) – for the privilege, but there are ways to keep this as low as possible, particularly focusing on vehicles with low emissions.

However, that’s not the be all and end all – depending on your job, you could have different requirements for the type of vehicle that’s required.

In this list, we’ve collated a few of the best choices for company car drivers, taking into consideration practicality, BIK, and being great to drive, while also covering all bases with regards to size and shape.

Audi e-tron

The e-tron features an electric range of over 200 miles

Audi’s e-tron is one of the key EV offerings on the market currently, bringing a practical SUV shape with a well-made interior and a decent electric range of around 240 miles. Plus, its rather subdued styling means it doesn’t scream about its eco-credentials.

With a zero per cent BIK rate, this won’t incur any company car tax whatsoever. As a premium offering, the e-tron brings a package which is hard to beat.

Kia e-Niro

The e-Niro offers one of the best electric ranges in the segment

You’ll see that electric cars are a common theme on this list and that’s because under current rules, EVs bring no company car tax owing to their zero emissions. So if you are looking to drive costs down, this one of the best ways to go.

The Kia e-Niro is one of the best EVs out there, too. It’s got an excellent electric range of up to 282 miles, while its interior is packed with tech.

BMW 3-Series 330e

(BMW)

The 330e plug-in hybrid is a firm favourite with business buyers as it takes a fleet-friendly model and adds even better efficiency. Retaining the involving drive which buyers love, but bolstering its appeal with a plug-in hybrid powertrain means that the 330e is able to offer the best of both worlds.

With low CO2 emissions of 32g/km, the 330e qualifies for a rate of 10 per cent. By switching to this plug-in hybrid, business users could see themselves making considerable savings.

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

(Toyota)

The Corolla used to have a reputation for being quite boring, but the newest models are stylish and great to drive. With hybrid powertrains they’re perfect for company car buyers, too.

It’s available as both a hatchback and estate, so there’s a Corolla for you regardless of how much space you need. Toyota has actually done such a good job with the styling that the Corolla arguably looks even better as an estate.

Volvo XC60

(Volvo)

Volvo has been one of the key manufacturers pushing electrification, and its mid-sized SUV is available with a few hybrid powertrains. It also feels like a sweet spot size-wise in the Volvo SUV range, gets the firm’s fantastic interiors, and is generally great to drive.

Volvo’s models can get quite pricey, but with low BIK on the hybrids you might find you can squeeze into one of the better trims.