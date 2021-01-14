Dacia Bigster Concept points at firm’s future direction

Dacia has revealed a new concept – called the Bigster – which will take its place at the top of the firm’s range of SUVs.

Designed as a more affordable entry into the C-segment, the Bigster Concept focuses on value and back-to-basics robustness – key attributes of the wider Dacia range. Measuring 4.6 metres long – slightly more than the 4.3-metre-long Duster – the Bigster incorporates a striking design, with a wide section of lights at the front and chunky plastic wheel arch mouldings that highlight the car’s ‘go anywhere’ ethos.

The Dacia badged is prominently placed at the rear

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia Design Director, said: “Dacia Bigster Concept epitomises the evolution of the brand. Essential, with a touch of coolness and an outdoor spirit. It proves that accessible is not opposed by any meanings to attractiveness. In Dacia we believe so, and this car is the proof.”

The new Bigster will be based on the Alliance CMF-B platform, which will also underpin other future Dacia models.

It comes as part of a serious new model push for the brand, as well as an announcement of a link-up between Dacia and Lada within the wider Groupe Renault. Lada looks set to launch four new models by 2025, including a new version of the firm’s legendary Niva. However, it appears that while Dacia will remain available in the UK, there are no such plans to offer Lada models here.

Chunky plastic mouldings give the Bigster a go-anywhere look

The Bigster arrives as one of three new models which look set to be released by Dacia by 2025, on top of a new version of the firm’s low-cost Sandero and Logan models, as well as an electric vehicle called the Spring EV.