Dacia Sandero takes the crown as 2021 WhatCar? Car of the Year

The Dacia Sandero has fended off fierce competition to become the WhatCar? Car of the Year

The crown was awarded to the Sandero 1.0 TCe 90 Comfort in particular, which comes with a starting price of £11,595. However, the Sandero range begins at £7,995, making it not only the cheapest new car in the UK but an offering which is several thousand pounds cheaper than its nearest competitors. The best-selling Ford Fiesta, for example, costs considerably more at £16,385.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “The Sandero’s price is scarcely believable when you consider that our expert testing has shown it to be the equal of or better than most of its higher-priced rivals. In the eyes of our test team it stood out for being delightfully comfortable, incredibly spacious and for its suite of modern safety aids and technology.

The 2021 #WhatCarAwards Car of the Year, sponsored by @ALAInsurance, is the @daciauk #Sandero! 🏆👏 ✅Staggeringly low price✅Generous standard equipment✅Comfortable ride✅Lots of space for passengers and luggage Read more about it here: https://t.co/s2WSsgDRkT pic.twitter.com/sVKXfK5ezB — What Car? (@whatcar) January 14, 2021

“In the wake of an incredibly tough year, and with the prospect of hard times economically ahead, the Sandero is the perfect new car for the moment. It will put a smile on the face of any buyer, but even more brilliantly, it is priced at a level where it can appeal to everyone, including buyers who would normally be considering used cars. It redefines what’s possible at this price point, and underlines that even brilliant new cars do not have to break the bank.”

This year’s awards proved successful for Dacia, with the larger Duster SUV also scooping the title for Best Family SUV for Value.

When it came to electric vehicles it was Volkswagen’s ID.3 which went away with the Small Electric Car of the Year award, while the Tesla Model 3 took Large Electric Car of the Year. Skoda’s Octavia iV Estate, meanwhile, was awarded Plug-in Hybrid Car of the Year.

Lexus was found to be the most reliable brand, based on the feedback of 10,000 readers and their real-life experiences.

The most awards were won by BMW, which took home such titles as Executive Car of the Year, Luxury Car of the Year, Luxury SUV of the Year and Coupe SUV of the Year.