BMW X2 M Mesh Edition arrives in the UK priced from £34,510

BMW has confirmed that it will be bringing its X2 M Mesh Edition to the UK following its initial reveal in September last year.

Priced from £34,510, the M Mesh Edition is available to order now and brings all manner of exterior upgrades over the regular X2.

In keeping with the name, the crossover’s front kidney grille now features mesh detailing, finished in a gloss black colour. It builds on this with side skirt extension and additional door and wheel arch trim which is finished in a brown colour. The exterior of the car is also painted in an exclusive ‘Brooklyn Grey’ shade.

LED headlights are fitted as standard

As standard, the X2 M Mesh Edition sits on 19-inch alloy wheels, though these can be upgraded to larger 20-inch variants as an optional extra. The regular alloys also feature black accents to further increase the X2’s visual impact.

LED headlights with cornering lights are fitted as standard, though these can be upgraded to adaptive LED variants with matrix high-beam function as an option. The latter technology splits the high beam light into several segments, which the car can activate and deactivate independently in order to maintain the best possible illumination without dazzling other road users.

Embrace the new Brooklyn Grey metallic paint and the leather M seats. Select the optional 20” bi-colour alloy wheels. Don't think twice – choose the new #BMW X2 M Mesh Edition. Discover more: https://t.co/jirXKeE302 pic.twitter.com/dPUKRBimRv — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) January 15, 2021

Inside, there’s all manner of gloss black finishes used on the window surrounds. The M seats feature integrated headrests, while contrast grey stitching helps to brighten up the cabin. The door sills also feature ‘Edition’ inscribed upon them. An M leather steering wheel has been fitted as standard, while in the boot there’s 470 litres of space available.

Contrast stitching is used in the cabin

A variety of engines are available with the M Mesh Edition, including three petrol, three diesel and one plug-in hybrid powertrain. There’s also the choice of either front- or all-wheel-drive, as well as a manual or automatic transmission.

The hybrid-powered X2 xDrive25e offers an electric-only range of up to 35 miles, yet can go from 0-60mph in 6.5 seconds.