New Nissan Qashqai to debut e-Power hybrid technology

The new Nissan Qashqai will get a hybrid powertrain that boasts an electric motor with similar output to the firm’s pure electric vehicles.

However unlike the EVs, the battery will be topped up using a 1.5-litre petrol engine that cannot directly power the wheels, a system commonly referred to as a ‘range-extender’.

Nissan says this setup ‘is characteristic of an EV, but without the need for charging’. The major benefit is that the engine can always run in its optimum range, which improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions.

(Nissan)

The e-Power system is used in the Nissan Note and Serena in Japan, but for the European market it will be upgraded to produce 187bhp. The firm says 70 per cent of Note and 50 per cent of Serena sales have this powertrain.

Because performance comes exclusively from the electric motor, it is claimed to accelerate more quickly than a typical hybrid equivalent while using lower engine revs, as well as being quieter.

As well as this, the Qashqai will have a mild hybrid option. This will use a 1.3-litre petrol engine and small electric motor that helps improve efficiency.

Matthew Wright, vice president of powertrain design and development at Nissan Europe, said: “Since 2007, when it invented the segment, the new Qashqai has always set the standard in the crossover segment.

“With the third generation Qashqai, new and existing customers are going to love the innovative powertrain options available to them. Our offer is simple and innovative, with both powertrain options being efficient, but still fun to drive.

“Our approach to the new electrified Qashqai has been without compromise and that is clearly evident with both the 1.3 petrol, with mild hybrid technology and the unique e-Power option.”

Nissan says e-Power versions of the Qashqai will go on sale in 2022.