Ducati Monster hits 350,000 production milestone

Ducati’s famous Monster hit a production milestone today as the 350,000th example was delivered to its owner.

The Monster is the biggest selling Ducati of all time and is also the firm’s longest serving motorcycle in the range. First created in 1992, the Monster was essentially a superbike chassis which had been stripped of all of its fairings.

The bike in question received a special plaque

It was one of the key entries into the flourishing sports naked segment and has continued to be a central model in the market ever since. The most recent generation of Monster was revealed to the public in December and is due to arrive in dealerships this April. A firm favourite with new riders, the latest Ducati has also been made available as a depowered version for A2 licence holders.

350,000 Monsters sold around the world! This Monster 1200 S is the 350,000th Monster sold since it’s birth in 1992, with a very special delivery from inside the Factory from Ducati CEO, @domenicaliC; a true celebration! https://t.co/ZpZ0MEh47p#DucatiMonster pic.twitter.com/nakEWHFHrL — Ducati (@DucatiMotor) January 15, 2021

The 350,000th model was a 1200 S “Black on Black” model which was personally handed to its new owner by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali and Andrea Ferraresi, director of the Ducati Design Center.

The bike’s new owner – Sebastien Francois Yves Herve De Rose – was invited to Ducati’s home in Borgo Panigale for the occasion. The bike was fitted with a personalised plate with ‘350,000’ etched on it and delivered with a certificate of authenticity signed by Claudio Domenicali and a sketch of the bike itself by designer Angelo Amato.