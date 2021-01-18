Ford Ranger MS-RT brings chunky body kit and plush interior to popular pickup

Ford is introducing a new Ranger pickup truck variant, which is designed in partnership with the MS-RT motorsport team.

Called Ranger MS-RT, it brings a sporty styling package to the exterior and an improved specification to the interior.

(Ford)

It’s based on the Wildtrak trim level, which is the highest specification Ranger (excluding the high-performance Raptor) and retains its high equipment levels and one-tonne payload. However, being based on the Wildtrak means it’s not available with the Super Cab body style.

The MS-RT gets a hand-built front end with a honeycomb carbon-fibre-effect grille and integrated fog lights, as well as extended wheel arches, new side skirts and 20-inch alloy wheels. It’s available with Frozen White, Sea Grey and Agate Black paint options.

(Ford)

Inside, there is leather upholstery with orange stitching, ambient lighting, heated front seats and MS-RT floor mats. The infotainment system uses an eight-inch touchscreen with Ford’s Sync 3 system.

The engine is the top-spec 2.0-litre diesel making 210bhp and 500Nm of torque, with a towing weight of 2,500kg. It has four-wheel-drive and a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The Ford Ranger MS-RT goes on sale this summer.