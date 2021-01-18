Stunning Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer heads to auction

In the world of classic Porsches, Singer Vehicle Design is one of the biggest names in the business.

The US-based company restores and reimagines old 911s with an exquisite attention to detail, and one of its models will shortly go up for sale in the UK through Collecting Cars.

(Singer Vehicle Design)

The 1990 Porsche Reimagined by Singer starts with an accident-free 964 donor car, which gets stripped back to its monocoque before being rebuilt with carbon-fibre exterior panels. The base model was a UK-registered car, so this is a right-hand-drive model.

The engine is a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six petrol unit developed by Ed Pink Racing, which makes 390bhp and 427Nm of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

This propels the sports car from 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds or to 100mph in 8.2 seconds.

Other mechanical upgrades include an upgraded suspension with Ohlins dampers and a 993-type steering rack to replace the standard 964 one.

The creamy white paint job is called Singer Racing White, and is complemented by light blue stripes around the bumpers, blue logos and blue 17-inch alloy wheels. This car also gets the ‘big brake’ upgrade, which sees a performance Brembo brake kit fitted.

(Singer Vehicle Design)

Other details include Hella bi-xenon headlights, aluminium hinges for the bonnet and engine deck lid, and blue upholstery made from suede and diamond-quilted leather.

Elsewhere inside, there are lightweight carbon-fibre bucket seats, black leather and piano black trimmings, ivory headlining and a ‘Reimagined by Singer’ badge on the dashboard.

This 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer is heading to auction via Collecting Cars soon, and although the site does not provide estimates, similar vehicles have sold for up to £650,000 based on 2019 exchange rates. With this being a rarer right-hand-drive model, it could go for even more.