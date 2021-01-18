Honda teases new HR-V ahead of full reveal

Honda has given a small preview of its upcoming HR-V prior to the SUV’s full reveal next month.

Standing as one of the firm’s most popular models, the new HR-V will be centred around a two-motor hybrid powertrain. It’s the first time that an HR-V model will have featured this powertrain, too.

The firm’s current CR-V – which is larger than the HR-V – also uses a dual electric motor setup. There, the combination of petrol and electric power results in fuel economy of 42.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 151g/km.

The HR-V will get a full reveal next month

It also offers the choice of either front- or all-wheel-drive, giving buyers a version of the CR-V with improved all-weather ability.

We’d expect that, if utilising the same powertrain, the smaller HR-V will return improved fuel economy and lower emissions than its larger stablemate. There’s the likelihood that an all-wheel-drive version will be available, too, despite this not being available on the previous-generation car.

The older HR-V offered the choice of petrol and diesel engines, as well as the option of either a six-speed manual or CVT automatic. However, given that the larger CR-V is now only available as a hybrid, it’s likely that this will also be the case for the new HR-V.

The move would also tie in with Honda’s ‘Electric Vision’ strategy which plans to ensure that all of its mainstream European models are electrified by 2022. The new HR-V will also be the latest car to wear the firm’s new e:HEV badging, sitting alongside the CR-V and Jazz models.

The new HR-V is set to make its full debut on February 18.