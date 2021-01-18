Councils due to fit an average of just 35 on-street EV chargers each by 2025

There are fears that people who rely on on-street parking could be left behind when petrol and diesel vehicles are banned from sale in 2030.

New research suggests councils are planning to fit an average of just 35 on-street chargers each by 2025.

A Freedom of Information request issued to 400 councils by electric services company Centrica found that over the next four years, 9,317 chargers are planned to be installed across the UK, which will more than double the existing 7,682.

(Audi)

However, one of the chief concerns is that these new chargers are not evenly distributed across the UK, with southern England regions 2.5 times more likely to be installing charges than the rest of the UK combined.

The result is that 83 per cent of drivers think owning a driveway makes it easier to own an EV. Of the 2,000 people polled on behalf of Centrica, around half said they would not consider an EV because of the poor charging infrastructure in their area.

Meanwhile, of the drivers who said they had no driveway or access to off-street parking, just seven per cent already own an EV, while just 24 per cent said they were considering one. Fifty-three per cent said they would not consider an EV at all.

Amanda Stretton, sustainable transport editor at Centrica, said: “The latest figures released today demonstrate the need for all UK councils to play their part in helping to achieve the 2030 ban.

“Whilst it’s great news that the government is providing initiatives to make the transition more affordable, cost isn’t the only barrier. With half of drivers attributing lack of chargers as the main reason preventing them from purchasing an EV, it’s unfair that those without a driveway risk getting left behind.

“Charging infrastructure and energy systems will need to be upgraded to cope with the demand and support drivers. For example, we are working with businesses to install smart charging systems which help automate charging at times which does not put pressure on the grid. This helps regulate demand and ensures customers get the best deal on electricity prices.”