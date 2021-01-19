UK fleet and business operators spent £17 million on the Congestion Charge in 2020

Business and fleet operators spent millions of pounds driving in the capital last year, despite a payment freeze and reduced traffic levels.

Research by Citroen found companies spent a total of £17 million on Congestion Charge Zone payments in 2020.

Despite a payment freeze from March 23 to May 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic, that equates to an average of £1.4 million per month.

In June, Transport for London (TfL) introduced a temporary daily price increase from £11.50 to £15 in an attempt to discourage motorists from entering the capital. However, this has remained.

The total amount of business payments collected by TfL was £17,422,351.

One way to beat the Congestion Charge is to drive a low-emission vehicle, because these are excluded from payments. To avoid paying the fee, a vehicle must meet the current Euro 6 emissions criteria, have emissions of less than 75g/km CO2, and have at least a 20-mile zero-emission range.

Businesses with fleet vehicles that travel short distances in urban areas could make huge savings by switching to an electric vehicle.

(Citroen)

For example, Citroen says its e-Dispatch van, which has a range of over 200 miles, has a total cost of ownership that is about half that of its diesel equivalent.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroen UK, said: “Electric vehicles such as the new e-C4 and e-Dispatch van are ideal for business and fleet users. Not only do they suit a variety of driving conditions, their zero emissions capability results in no Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) payments.

“As our latest research shows, businesses also stand to make significant savings in other areas – including Congestion Charge Zone payments.”