Storm Christoph blamed for £250,000 Ferrari crash

Stormy weather sweeping across the UK has been blamed for a crash that left a £250,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast supercar overturned on a motorway in West Yorkshire.

Highways England tweeted a picture of the overturned supercar, which looks to have crashed through a protective barrier in wet conditions, accompanied with the caption ‘Storm Christoph 1 – Ferrari 0’.

#M621 anti-clockwise J1 #Beeston to J27 #M62 lane 1 is currently closed to facilitate the recovery of vehicles involved in a collision. Storm Christoph 1 – Ferrari 0 pic.twitter.com/PzdINzAf8z — Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) January 19, 2021

The incident, which isn’t known to have caused any injuries or not, happened today on the M621 motorway in West Yorkshire just before 12pm, on the anticlockwise section between Junction 1 and 2.

While the crash only happened a couple of miles away from a Ferrari main dealer, Zebby Hussain, JCT600 Ferrari marketing and digital manager confirmed that the incident had nothing to do with the garage, describing the crash as a “very unfortunate accident”.

⚠️ ⚠️ Storm Christoph has been named, with heavy rain and flooding likely on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday ⚠️ ⚠️#StormChristoph#WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/LHKYniBkfi — Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2021

Highways England confirmed that one lane of the M621 had been closed, but was reopened when the Ferrari had been recovered. West Yorkshire Police also confirmed they had no ‘active logs’ for the incident. Highways England has been approached for further comment.

The 812 Superfast is currently Ferrari’s flagship supercar – featuring a 789bhp 6.5-litre V12 engine that’s capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in less than three seconds and reaching a claimed 211mph top speed.