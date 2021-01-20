Car ownership will remain vital to Brits in post-Covid world

Brits will continue to rely on their cars despite travel habits shifting during the pandemic, according to new research.

Car consumer site What Car? surveyed 6,566 in-market buyers and found 86 per cent believed they could not support their lifestyle without a car, indicating that personal mobility is still considered vital despite travel restrictions and a massive shift to working from home.

An incredible 96 per cent said their personal and family life would suffer without a car, while 93 per cent said it would affect their social life. The number of people who said their work life would be affected was lower, though, at almost 75 per cent.

Eighteen per cent said a car was a central part of their lifestyle and 56 per cent said owning a car was simply more convenient than any other mode of transport.

Just over half said they could never imagine not owning a car, with more than three-quarters saying it’s unlikely they’ll ditch their car within the next decade.

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car?, said: “Our study looked to understand how pivotal a car remains for people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as well as looking into the future of car ownership.

“The results show that despite travel restrictions and official advice to work from home where possible, car ownership remains a priority for most. This will act as a positive insight to the industry, as will the fact that the majority of respondents to our study cannot see a time in their life when they won’t own a car.”