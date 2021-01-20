Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept is the perfect zero-emission adventure vehicle

Nissan has revealed a new camper van concept that it calls its ‘vision for sustainable adventuring’.

Based on the electric e-NV200, the Winter Camper has been given upgrades to make it more appropriate for challenging terrain.

(Nissan)

For example, it gets off-road tyres and an increased ride height that should make it better able to traverse tricky conditions and continue driving in poor weather, while powerful spotlights have been fitted up front to light the way in the wilderness.

Inside, it gets a custom Nissan Camper Technology Kit, which includes an integrated kitchen with fridge, folding beds and insulated glass, as well as a 220-volt power pack that can be recharged through solar panels.

It uses the standard e-NV200’s electric powertrain, meaning it has an electric motor that makes 108bhp and a 40kWh battery that promises up to 124 miles of range on the combined cycle.

Dmitry Busurkin, general manager of light commercial vehicles at Nissan Europe, said: “For Nissan, electric mobility is all about offering an exciting experience behind the wheel – while above all remaining conscious of our impact on the environment.

(Nissan)

“Imbued with the essence of adventure and thrilling electrified power, the Nissan e-NV200 Winter Camper concept van is an expression of the future of zero-emissions mobility.

“This vision, and the innovative set of accessories available with the standard e-NV200 models, will get drivers and outdoor enthusiasts alike excited for the adventures we’re all craving in the future.”