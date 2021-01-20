Poor weather has driven 4×4 sales in January

Sales of 4×4 vehicles have been boosted by stormy weather, accounting for almost a third of online searches.

Data from online car marketplace Buyacar.co.uk also found that the Mercedes-Benz GLA was the best-selling car in January so far, having not even made the top 20 this time last year.

(Mercedes-Benz)

In fact, Mercedes-Benz dominated the searches, with 15 per cent of all online enquiries relating to the German brand.

However, in what is perhaps a sign of post-Christmas caution, the data shows that buyers are spending the lowest amounts since October last year – though it is a fraction higher than at the same point in 2020.

Christofer Lloyd, editor of BuyaCar.co.uk, said: ”

and doubtless feeling a little more budget-conscious after the Christmas period.

“This probably accounts for the choices motorists are making, to spend a little less on average than we were seeing toward the end of last year and focus more on the cars that they perceive as best suited to the wintry, wet conditions of the next couple of months.”

Other data shared by Buyacar.co.uk indicates that white is again the most popular colour choice, the average mileage of cars bought through the site is eight per cent higher, and the proportion of women buying cars has dropped to 39 per cent.