Moto Guzzi celebrates 100th anniversary with V7 Centenario

Moto Guzzi is celebrating its 100th anniversary in style with new ‘Centenario’ versions of its V7 and V85TT motorcycles.

Paying homage to the firm’s racing bikes of the 1950s, the bikes feature a satin finish on the fuel tank, contrasting the green fairing and leather seat. They mimic the shades applied to the Moto Guzzi 350 Bialbero, which won nine consecutive world titles (five rider and four manufacturer) between 1953 and 1957.

The green accents contrast the silver tank

The bikes also feature the manufacturer’s famous eagle logo finished in gold, as well as a bespoke badge which celebrates the firm’s 100-year milestone.

The V7 uses a new 850cc engine bringing 63bhp, rising over the previous V7’s 50bhp 744cc unit. A new digital dash is available too, as is full LED lighting for better visibility at night. Large KYB shocks give plenty of suspension travel for a more composed ride, too.

A large exhaust gives the Motor Guzzi plenty of character

Moto Guzzi is producing an A2-compliant version of the V7 as an option for those just starting out on two wheels, though it is unconfirmed whether or not a Centenario version will be produced too.

The firm has stated that the special edition models will only be produced in small numbers, but has yet to disclose the final figure. It has, however, said that they will only be produced during 2021.