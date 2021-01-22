Toyota C-HR Hybrid range expands with new GR Sport model

Toyota has introduced a new C-HR Hybrid SUV trim level, with styling inspired by the firm’s Gazoo Racing motorsport competitors.

The GR Sport grade is available on both the 1.8- and 2.0-litre hybrid models, and gets a sporty body kit with increased equipment levels.

On the outside, there’s a more prominent front splitter, black rear spoiler, and various black trim pieces on the fog light housings, wheel arch surrounds and under-bumper trim.

(Toyota)

It also gets 19-inch black alloy wheels with Continental Premium Contact tyres, as well as a bi-tone paint job with eight colour choices.

Inside, the black theme continues for the fabric upholstery, front sports seats and leather steering wheel, while an optional Alcantara upholstery upgrade is also available.

The changes aren’t just aesthetic, with Toyota fitting stiffened front and rear springs for the suspension and retuning the steering.

(Toyota)

All C-HR models have an upgraded Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance programme, which adds Lane Trace Assist and extended pre-collision system that can detect cyclists in daylight.

The Toyota C-HR GR Sport is on sale now with prices starting at £31,395 for the 1.8-litre version and £33,015 for the 2.0-litre.