Fiat outlines updates for the 500, 500X and 500L

The Fiat 500 family has been updated for 2021, with five new trim levels, new colour choices and updated interiors.

The refreshed line-up applies to the 500 hatchback and 500X and 500L SUVs, and although the trim level names are consistent between models, not all trims are available on all cars, and the equipment differs between them.

However, the entry-level trim is Pop for all three variants, with prices starting at £13,270 for the 500 hatchback, £15,920 for the convertible, £19,860 for the 500X and £18,030 for the 500L.

This offers fairly basic equipment levels, but new for 2021 is a Sicilian orange paint job, blue fabric upholstery and a ‘Techno blue’ dashboard.

(Fiat)

Connect is also available on all three models, getting a seven-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new seats, matt silver dashboard, cruise control, 15-inch alloy wheels and fog lights.

The 500X version gets black seats, leather steering, 17-inch alloy wheels and various other upgrades. Meanwhile, the 500L Connect gets 16-inch alloy wheels and body-coloured door mirrors.

Dolcevita is only available on the 500 and gets a body-coloured dashboard, chrome exterior details, glass sunroof and a two-tone paint option.

The Cross trim, which is on the 500X and 500L, adds fog lights, rear parking sensors and automatic air conditioning, with optional leather seats available.

The interior of the new Fiat 500X Sport. (Fiat)

Finally, the Sport trim can be chosen on all three models, and has a matte grey paint, electric heated seats, air conditioning, titanium-coloured dashboard and tinted windows. For the 500L, the Sport adds automatic brake assistance and an upgraded interior, the 500X Sport gets 18-inch alloy wheels with an optional upgrade to 19 inches.

All 500 models get a 70bhp mild hybrid engine, while the 500X has two choices – a 1.0-litre, 118bhp unit and a 1.3-litre, 148bhp option. All 500L models get a 1.4-litre petrol making 95bhp.

UK orders for the updated Fiat 500 range will begin in early February.