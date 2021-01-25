Vauxhall expands Corsa-e free charging offer to include more finance types

Vauxhall is expanding its offer of free electric vehicle charging for buyers of its Corsa-e supermini.

The British car maker has joined forces with British Gas to offer 30,000 miles of free electricity, which is about three years of driving for the average motorist – representing a saving of almost £3,000 on a petrol equivalent.

The offer has now been expanded to include Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and Conditional Sale (CS), which is more commonly referred to as Hire Purchase (HP). Previously it was only available for Personal Contract Hire (PCH) and cash buyers.

(Vauxhall)

Buyers are given access to a British Gas Dual Fuel Tariff, which sees Vauxhall credit their account to cover the cost of the free mileage.

The offer also includes a free home charging unit as well as a free six-month subscription to BP Pulse, the UK’s largest public charging network, which has 7,000 charging points.

The Corsa-e has a 50kWh battery that offers a range of about 209 miles, with rapid charging support up to 100kW. This provides an 80 per cent charge in around half an hour.

On a PCH finance offer, prices start at £330 with an initial rental fee of £1,980.