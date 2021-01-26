Mazda introduces raft of updates to CX-5

Mazda has given its largest SUV – the CX-5 – a lift with the introduction of a new engine option as well as a range of interior upgrades.

Available to order now, the CX-5 can now be selected with Mazda’s 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, which brings 191bhp, an automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive. The engine also incorporates cylinder deactivation, allowing it to switch between four- and two-cylinders for improved fuel economy when at a cruise.

The interior of the CX-5 now features a larger infotainment screen

All models in the range also feature tuned throttle pedal calibration for improved response, while the six-speed manual gearbox fitted to many versions of the CX-5 has been sharpened too.

A special CX-5 Kuro Edition has also been added to the range. Limited to just 155 examples, it uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine and features either Soul Red Crystal or Polymetal Grey metallic paint, as well as 19-inch black alloy wheels and black mirror caps. Inside, the Kuro Edition boasts heated front seats and black half leatherette and suede trim. Red contrast stitching is also used on the seats, steering wheel and gearshift surround – among other areas.

All CX-5 models now feature an upgraded infotainment system which brings a 10.25-inch centre display and a range of connected services accessible by the MyMazda smartphone app. This allows owners to remotely lock their doors, find out where their vehicle is parked or pre-programme satellite navigation destination.