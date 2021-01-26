Peugeot bolsters electric van series with e-Partner

Peugeot has added to its line-up of electric commercial vehicles with its new e-Partner.

A battery-powered version of the firm’s popular compact van, the e-Partner continues on Peugeot’s plans to bring an electrified version of every model it sells. It joins the mid-sized e-Expert in Peugeot’s commercial range, while an electric version of the larger Boxer is due to follow later on this year.

The e-Partner boasts a range of over 170 miles

The e-Partner utilises the same powertrain as found in Peugeot’s e-208 and e-2008, combining a 100kW electric motor with a 50kWh battery. It brings a claimed electric range of up to 171 miles while rapid charging at rates of up to 100kW means that the batteries could be topped up to 80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes.

Three driving modes are fitted as standard – Eco, Normal and Power – which affect how much power is delivered in order to maximise the amount of range available. The e-Partner also features a load capacity of up to 4.4m cubed, while is rated to carry a maximum payload of 800kg. Peugeot also states that it can tow up to 750kg.

Available in either Standard or Long wheelbase lengths, the e-Partner is also available as a ‘crew’ model which incorporates a set of rear seats, allowing for up to five occupants to sit in the van.

The e-Partner is expected to arrive in dealerships later this year, with full pricing and specifications announced closer to that time.