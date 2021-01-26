Triumph tears up the rulebook with new Speed Triple 1200 RS

Triumph has introduced its most powerful Speed Triple model so far.

The new Speed Triple 1200 RS incorporates a new engine, with a wider bore and short stroke compared with that fitted to the previous motorcycle.

Learnings from Moto2 involvement has helped Triumph to ensure that the engine revs higher than before, too. When it comes to braking, Brembo 320mm front discs and a single rear help to bring the bike to an effective stop while Ohlins suspension has been fitted too.

Wider handlebars make the Speed Triple easier to control

Peak power stands at 177bhp at 10,750rpm, which when combined with a 10kg weight saving for the chassis ensures a 26 per cent increase in the bike’s power-to-weight ratio over the outgoing Speed Triple. In all, the bike weighs just 198kg with fluids.

There are further changes to the Triple’s overall seat position too, with handlebars which are 13mm wider helping to increase manoeuvrability. The footrests have also been moved inwards to boost the bike’s ground clearance levels.

As well as a variety of electronic rider aids, the Speed Triple also incorporates cruise control to take the backache out of longer journeys, while Bluetooth connectivity allows the rider to pair their phone to the bike too. Keyless technology has also been incorporated, which means that the rider can start the motorcycle or open the fuel cap without needing to physically insert the key. New LED headlights with a distinctive daytime running light signature give the bike a head-turning look, too.

The Speed Triple 1200 RS will arrive in dealers towards the end of next month, with prices starting from £15,100. It’s accompanied by a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, too.