Updated Mini arrives with fresh new look and tech upgrades

by Press Association
January 27 2021, 9.24am
The updates apply across the Mini range
Mini has remodelled its hatchback line-up, bringing in a complete styling revamp as well as a variety of technology upgrades.

The update, which applies to the three-door, five-door, Electric and Convertible models, is kicked off with a completely new design which features a new larger grille that is surrounded by a black hexagonal trim area.

Vertical air intakes replace the older fog lights, while the bumper’s central section is now body-coloured rather than black. The side indicators, meanwhile, have been redesigned to use LEDs while around the back of the vehicle sits a new rear apron and a narrow LED fog light.

A variety of new alloy wheels designs are now available

Inside, the Mini’s cabin has been given a cleaner look with a de-cluttered set of buttons. They sit underneath an 8.8-inch infotainment screen which, when fitted with the navigation pack, includes Apple CarPlay and real-time traffic information.

A new 5.0-inch display replaces the conventional dials, while the previously optional piano black gloss trim pieces are now fitted as standard, as is a new leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel.

A redesigned front grille is a noticeable update for this new Mini

A range of new personalisation options are available with this latest-generation car, allowing buyers to pick from five different alloy wheel designs and a special gradient-effect paint scheme option for the roof.

A revised version of the firm’s adaptive suspension is available as an optional extra, which Mini says ‘redefines the brand’s hallmark go-kart feeling’.

The Mini features an 8.8-inch infotainment screen

Mini has kept the car’s range of powertrains the same, however, with an entry-level 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine kicking off the line-up in One-specification cars. Intermediate level Cooper cars get a more powerful version of this powertrain, while Cooper S models boast a larger and more powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 176bhp. A John Cooper Works version with 228bhp remains at the top of the range.

The Electric also retains the same powertrain with a 181bhp electric motor linked to a 28.9kWh battery for a claimed 145 miles of range.

Prices for the Mini range kick off from £16,045 in three-door layout – down from the previous car’s £16,400 starting price – rising to £16,745 for the five-door. Convertible models start from £20,705, while Electric versions start from £27,920 prior to the Government’s £3,000 grant being applied.

