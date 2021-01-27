BMW unveils hardcore M5 CS

The new M5 CS has arrived, taking the title as the fastest and most powerful BMW M production car ever.

The latest car to wear the Clubsport nameplate – which is also used on the smaller M2 – the M5 CS boasts a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with 626bhp – 9bhp more than the M5 Competition.

Bronze accents feature across the car

It means that the performance saloon will go from 0-60mph in under three seconds and hit 124mph from a dead stop in just 10.4 seconds. Flat out, the CS will achieve an electronically limited top speed of 189mph.

A redesigned oil pan and indirect charge air cooling add to the list of mechanical upgrades, while revised spring ratings for the engine mounts help to ensure that the delivery of power to the wheels is as smooth as possible.

New shock absorbers originally developed for the M8 Gran Coupe Competition drop the M5 CS’ ride height by 7mm over the M5 Competition, while new 20-inch wheels shod in sticky Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres should help to give the CS impressive grip levels.

New carbon-ceramic brakes are fitted as standard too, bringing lower weight over traditional steel units. The weight-saving measures are taken further thanks to the extensive use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) parts. The front splitter and exterior mirror caps, for instance, are crafted from this lightweight material, as is the rear spoiler and rear diffuser. They combine to offer a ‘near 70kg’ weight saving over the M5 Competition.

The interior boasts many lightweight materials

When it comes to the exterior, bronze accents help the CS to stand out, while the Laserlight headlights come with a unique yellow tone which is displayed when low or high beam is activated. Three individual paint finishes – grey metallic, a matt deep green metallic and a matt grey shade – are available too.

Inside, the CS boasts carbon front seats with integrated head restraints and illuminated M5 logos. An Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel takes pride of place in the cabin too, while behind it sit carbon fibre gearshift paddles.

First deliveries of the BMW M5 CS are expected to commence this spring, with prices starting from £140,780.