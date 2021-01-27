Sporty N-Line trim revealed for Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai only recently revealed the new Tucson SUV, and has wasted no time in expanding the range by introducing this sportier N-Line trim.

The firm’s best-selling model in Europe has been given a major makeover, with a sharp new look now complemented by minor styling tweaks inside and out that give it a more muscular aesthetic.

(Hyundai)

Up front on N-Line models, the unique ‘parametric jewel’ lighting that frames the grille has been given new edges, while the front bumper is more rectangular than on the regular car with taller air intakes. There are also body-coloured side mouldings, while at the rear there’s a longer rear spoiler, new diffuser, twin-tip exhausts and new 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the interior design is ‘inspired by waterfalls’ – something that is apparently ‘accentuated by sporty N-Line’ features such as black suede and leather sports seats, red stitching and an N-specific steering wheel.

All new Tucson models have an optional electronically controlled suspension system, which has been specifically tuned for the N-Line to provide a more fun driving experience.

NEWS: Hyundai Motor reveals sporty N Line trim of all-new TUCSON https://t.co/tBy4ZjEdiZ — Hyundai Motor UK Press Office (@Hyundai_UK_PR) January 27, 2021

Engine-wise, there are multiple variations of a 1.6-litre petrol unit, which is available with 148bhp in normal or mild hybrid guise, a 178bhp mild hybrid, 227bhp hybrid and 261bhp plug-in hybrid.

The Hyundai Tucson N-Line will be available to order in Europe starting in spring 2021, with the hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions joining the range in the summer.