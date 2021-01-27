‘Armchair’ car sales increase as motorists adapt to buying from home

More people are adapting to buying their next used car from their homes as businesses continue to offer delivery services for purchased vehicles.

Just six weeks since launching, used car sales platform Carzam has sold and delivered more than 1,000 cars, with buyers able to select, view and buy their next car entirely online. Once purchased, the vehicle is then delivered directly to the buyer’s door.

Consumers are even able to choose finance options and as well as delivery, buyers can collect their vehicles via a secure collection point in either London or Corby. A new collection point is in the pipeline, too.

Peter Waddell, Carzam founder, said: “We’ve seen a trend toward people buying more and more significant things online over recent years, but the three recent lockdowns have accelerated the UK’s thirst for e-commerce.

“People are now making much bigger purchases online – and with confidence – from cars to houses, consumer electronics to domestic appliances.”

The company predicts that it will sell more than 20,000 cars in its first year of trading, with all of these ordered online and delivered to the new owner.

Ashley Wade, marketing director of Carzam, said: “For years research has told us that customers do not enjoy or trust the traditional buying experience. What we provide is a completely transparent and hassle free environment for customers to shop – after all, a car is a major purchase and it’s not right that you should feel under pressure to commit to buying one in a showroom environment if that’s not somewhere you’re comfortable.”