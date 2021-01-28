Order books open for Volkswagen ID.4 1st Edition

Volkswagen has launched its latest electric SUV – the I.D4 – in 1st Edition trim, with first models expected in dealerships this March.

Sitting on the firm’s MEB platform, the ID.4 uses a 77kWh battery for a claimed range of 310 miles. Thanks to 125kW rapid charging capability, 199 miles of range could be added in just 30 minutes via an appropriate charger. The rear-wheel-drive car should also complete the 0-60mph dash in just over eight seconds before hitting a maximum speed of 99mph.

The ID.4 is larger in size than the ID.3

Much like the smaller ID.3, the ID.4 is being offered initially in high-specification 1st Edition trim, which brings a variety of standard features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, as well as a reversing camera and tinted rear windows. Further trim levels will be offered later this year.

Inside, the ID.4 features a dynamic LED band across the width of the dashboard as well as a 10-inch infotainment system, adaptive cruise control and ArtVelours microfleece-trimmed seats. Safety features such as front assist and lane keep assist are fitted as standard, too.

The interior of the ID.4 is dominated by screens

Joe Laurence, ID. Family Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “With the popularity of SUVs as high as ever, we are proud to be introducing our first all-electric contender in the form of the ID.4. Its external dimensions are similar to the Tiguan, but thanks to the MEB platform and the packaging benefits of an electric drivetrain it boasts even more interior space along with that all-important lofty driving position.”

The limited-run ID.4 1st Edition is available to order now with prices starting from £40,800, inclusive of the Government’s plug-in car grant. As mentioned, other variants of the ID.4 will be introduced shortly.