Subaru introduces facelifted XV

Subaru has announced a revised version of its XV compact crossover.

Available from March 1, the new XV brings an updated exterior design as well as additional driver assistance technology.

Priced from £31,665 – the same price as the current model – the updated XV is available in one of two trim levels – SE or SE Premium. Standard equipment on both includes all-wheel-drive, Subaru’s EyeSight suite of driver assistance technology and LED headlights. Heated front seats and an eight-inch infotainment system incorporating both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come as standard on all cars, too.

Higher-specification SE Premium cars – priced from £33,665 – add leather upholstery, a power-adjustable drivers’ seat and satellite navigation.

A range of driving modes are available with the XV, including an updated ‘X-Mode’, which allows drivers to tailor the car’s settings for the conditions. A Snow/Dirt mode can help for driving over slippery surfaces, while Snow/Mud is for when travelling over road conditions where a vehicle could get bogged down. The latest XV retains the same 2.0-litre ‘e-Boxer’ petrol engine as before, too.

An intelligent SI-Drive mode allows the driver to select engine and transmission settings, too. Subaru has also updated the XV’s springs and dampers to help provide a more comfortable ride

Exterior-wise, the XV features a reshaped front fog lamp bezel, while newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels sit on all four corners. Two new exterior colours – Plasma Yellow and Horizon Blue – have been added to the XV’s line-up of available shades, too.

Enhanced safety features – including a front view monitor and door mirrors which can automatically tilt down when reversing – have bolstered the XV’s safety levels.