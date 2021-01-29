Watch a Land Rover Defender rescue a car transporter stuck in the snow

Land Rover was handed the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the new Defender’s off-road credentials when a car transporter got stuck in the snow.

In a video shared to the Land Rover UK PR team’s Instagram account, a new Defender can be seen coming to the rescue of ‘44 tonnes-worth of customer vehicles’.

The incident happened outside the Stafford Land Rover dealership, north of Wolverhampton. The area had been hit by snowfall and the car transporter had almost made it to the dealer’s front door.

However, the slick conditions meant the final part of the journey was a no-go, but with the ultra-capable Defender on hand, staff hooked up a tow rope and pulled the truck free.

The new Land Rover Defender went on sale last year and is the firm’s most capable off-roader yet. Although it now has a larger focus on appealing to families and those looking for a premium off-road SUV, it has managed to stay true to its roots of being able to traverse just about any terrain.

It’s available with a choice of three- and five-door configurations, with petrol and diesel engines as well as a plug-in hybrid for the first time.