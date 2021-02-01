Only Fools and Horses Reliant Regal heading to auction

An original ‘Only Fools and Horses’ Reliant Regal van is set to go under the hammer at an online auction next month.

Believed to be one of the original half a dozen Reliants used in the ‘80s sitcom, the Reliant Regal Supervan III featured alongside David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst in the popular show.

The Reliant is one of a dozen cars used in the production of the sitcom

Capable of reaching a top speed of 55mph, this particular van has seen light use by its present owner for six years. Prior to going on sale as part of Silverstone Auctions’ Race Retro Live Online Auction on March 27, the van has been given new tyres as well as an overhaul for the brake system. The fuel system has also been checked through.

As well as its all-important fluffy dice, the van features a ‘tax in the post’ sign for the windscreen and an inflatable doll in the back as seen in the ‘Danger UXD’ episode.

The van has recently received new tyres and a brake overhaul

In addition, the van comes with BBC headed paper stating that this particular Reliant is one of the original vehicles used within the 22 years that the show was in production.

Gary Dunne, sales controller for Silverstone Auctions, said: “This is one of half a dozen original cars that featured over two decades of Only Fools and Horses, and the second in which Silverstone Auctions have had the honour of selling.

“Going under the hammer in our first sale of 2021, this will certainly be one of the star cars; a great opportunity to own a slice of British comedy history”.