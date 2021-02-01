Nissan celebrates 10 years of Leaf with special-edition model

Nissan has introduced a special version of the Leaf to celebrate 10 years of the electric vehicle being on sale.

Called the Leaf10 and available in UK dealerships this month, the special-edition model brings a new exterior colour as well as a variety of distinctive exterior detailing. Prices start from £28,820 inclusive of the government’s plug-in car grant.

A special ‘Kumiko’ pattern has been applied to the wing mirrors, roofline and boot lid, while a new name badge has been fitted to the car’s C-pillar. Buyers are able to opt between two exterior colours, with the first being standard black metallic and the second as new two-tone ceramic grey and pearl black shade. As standard, the Leaf10 rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Unique badging is applied to the pillars

Helen Perry, chief marketing manager of electric passenger cars & infrastructure at Nissan Europe, said: “Since Leaf launched in 2010, Nissan has continued to evolve its EV technology, connected services and design to ensure it delivers on the demands and lifestyles of owners.

16 billion clear-air kilometres have been driven by #NissanLEAF owners over the last decade. And many more to come.#ElectrifyTheWorld https://t.co/VOpTm6nFCt pic.twitter.com/Vh3CLcqPZ5 — Nissan Europe (@NissanEurope) January 28, 2021

“Our iconic model has attracted over 180,000 motorists across Europe. We hope that with its enhanced styling features and latest technologies such as in-car Wi-Fi and its remote functions including lock and unlock capabilities to receive packages; Leaf can continue to excite those who are just starting their EV journey. ”

The Leaf10 is available with a striking two-tone paint scheme

Inside, the Leaf10 comes fitted with Nissan’s in-car Wi-Fi hotspot which brings built-in 4G connectivity for up to seven devices. It sits alongside a range of connected services available through the NissanConnect app, which allows owners to monitor many of the car’s functions such as battery charge level. They can even lock and unlock their vehicle via the application, too.

The car also incorporates standard-fit Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention and Nissan’s Intelligent Rear View Mirror – usually a £395 option – for added visibility when on the move.