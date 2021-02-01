The cars being given an update for 2021

A bit of nip-tuck goes a long way, particularly in the motoring world. Manufacturers often choose to give a ‘facelift’ to their cars mid-way through their lifecycle in order to revitalise interest and, as a result, boost sales.

But it’s also a way of ensuring that certain models keep on top of the competition while offering buyers better value for money through improved equipment levels and a more stylish exterior. Quite a few cars have been updated for 2021 and these are some of the most notable.

Tesla Model 3

(Tesla)

Tesla’s Model 3 might regularly top the list of electric best-sellers each month, but that hasn’t stopped the firm from applying some updates to this high-tech saloon. It gains new satin black surrounds for the windows and indicators as well as new alloy wheels.

Inside, there are new wireless charging pads and USB-C charging ports. Tesla also says that it has improved the car’s range, too.

Isuzu D-Max

(Isuzu)

The Isuzu D-Max was an imposing car anyway, but these latest updates have only made it look even more noticeable. The headlights have been completely remodelled while an ultra-large grille dominates the front end of the truck.

Upgraded sound proofing should make the interior more refined, while updated rear suspension has been fitted to boost the car’s ride, too.

Kia Stinger

Kia has applied a series of updates to its Stinger

Kia’s Stinger may be a left-field choice in the executive saloon segment, but thanks to generous levels of standard equipment it has always been one which brought excellent value-for-money. Kia has seen to extend this even further with an updated version of this sleek saloon.

The exterior has been lightly revised with new exterior colours and alloy wheels, while inside a redesigned infotainment setup brings better functionality than before.

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid

The new Bentayga Hybrid features a far sharper exterior than before

Bentley had already applied updates to its more conventionally-driven Bentayga models last year, but it has now given the same treatment to its Hybrid model. It’s quite a noticeable update, with a sharper exterior and a far sleeker rear-end design compared with the older car.

Inside, there’s a far more intuitive infotainment setup which brings graphics and improved ease-of-use.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The front of the Stelvio has been lightly revised

Alfa Romeo has been applying updates to all of its cars, noticeably the striking and good-to-drive Stelvio. Much of this update resides around the exterior of the car, where darker trim around the headlights and grille help to give the Stelvio a stealthy, undercover look.

A new Ti trim has been added too, bringing the looks of the range-topping Quadrifoglio onto more conventionally-driven models.

Subaru XV

The updated Subaru XV gains a variety of new features

The Subaru XV is somewhat of a dark horse in the crossover segment. It might not ride with the big-hitters in terms of outright sales, but its ability to deliver proper go-anywhere capability is hard to ignore.

This update brings light revisions to the exterior while also bolstering the car’s driver assistance equipment.

Mazda CX-5

Updates have been applied across the board for the CX-5

The CX-5 is a large SUV from Mazda which brings something few others in the segment can – an involving and exciting driving experience. This update only looks to build upon this with the introduction of a new, more efficient petrol engine and a limited-edition trim level.

Exterior-wise there are new colours to choose from, but this is one subtle update indeed, while the interior benefits from a new infotainment system.

Fiat 500, 500X and 500L

(Fiat)

Fiat’s ever-popular 500 has also been updated for 2021, and features new trim levels and additional colour choices to before.

The same updates have been given to its 500X and 500L stablemates, which also benefit from new trim levels and better levels of standard equipment.