Electric bush bike developed as anti-poaching transport for park rangers

Swedish electric off-road motorcycle creator Cake has revealed the Kalk AP – a solar-powered form of transport which will be used by rangers working to protect wildlife in Africa.

The Kalk AP (Anti-poaching) has been developed in collaboration with the Southern African Wildlife College to ensure that they’re adequately designed for use by rangers. The bikes will formally start testing soon, too.

Large off-road tyres help the Kalk AP to travel over tricky terrain

Traditional motorcycles, thanks to their petrol engines and loud exhausts, warn poachers miles away of the presence of a ranger. However, by making the switch to an electric motorcycle, there’s a better chance of catching poachers by being able to approach them quietly.

Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake, said: “Solar power, new technology, and a new category of vehicles that help save endangered species in Africa. This is a perfect example of purpose meeting sustainability.

“We are extremely honoured to be able to work with our partners on this initiative and to contribute to developing the means to help curb poaching in the region.”

The Kalk AP utilises a 2.6kWh battery to deliver up to 11kW of power and more than three hours of ride time. Capable of speeds over 56mph, the bike also incorporates three rider modes. Cake has also adjusted the bike’s software so that it’s better suited to working in the higher temperatures found in the African bush. A sealed motor also means that the bike is fully submersible.

The creation of the bike forms a key part of Cake’s Electric Bush Bike Anti-Poaching Act, which looks to aid organisations across Africa combat poaching on the continent.

The Kalk AP’s sealed motor means that the bike can be fully submerged

The Kalk AP is being sold as part of the firm’s ‘buy-one-give-one’ charity campaign which supports the entire initiative. When a customer buys a Kalk AP, an identical twin will also be manufactured at the same time. This second bike will then be delivered to conservation areas across Africa.

The purchase of a bike also covers the donation of a solar panel and power station which will allow the ‘twin’ bike to operate independently in the African wilderness without the need to rely on power from the grid. The customer will also receive regular updates about what the ‘twin’ of their bike is doing.

Buyers can support the cause by reserving a model for $1,000 (£731) via Cake’s website. In total, the bike, donation and solar panel kit comes to $25,000 (£18,276), while first deliveries are expected to commence in September