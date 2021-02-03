DVSA introduces driving tests for emergency services during lockdown

Emergency services workers can now take practical and theory driving tests during lockdown under new rules.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) is introducing emergency driving tests for critical workers in England and Wales, who must need to drive as part of their job and respond to ‘threats to life’.

These critical workers include those who work in the NHS, health and social care workers, the emergency services and local council staff.

The NHS, in health or social care

The emergency services

A local council

The DVSA says the lockdown restrictions in Scotland prevent them from offering this service.

Emergency lessons and tests must be booked by an eligible person’s employer. Once on the lesson, learners must bring a copy of the emergency test confirmation email and a copy of the employer’s application request.

Tom Hixon, head of instructor support at Bill Plant Driving School, commented: “It is positive news that the DVSA are opening up driving tests for those in the frontline of combating Covid and Bill Plant Driving School is delighted to offer driving lessons to those eligible.

“Unfortunately for the vast majority of those living in the UK, this will not apply to them; neither will it apply to those living in Scotland, due to the country’s outlined Covid-19 restrictions.

“Whilst we understand that there will be some frustrated by the news that this does not apply to them, we are working alongside the government and DVSA to help slow the spread of coronavirus, to ensure we can all return to some level of normality very soon.”