New DS 4 arrives with striking design and range of high-tech features

DS Automobiles has revealed its latest model – the DS 4 – bringing a variety of innovative new features and a series of efficient engine choices.

Representing the fourth model in the French firm’s range – after the DS 3 and DS 7 SUVs and upcoming DS 9 saloon – the premium hatchback will be available in the UK this November.

The exterior of the car is dominated by a new light signature, which sees slim projector headlights with Matrix LEDs positioned up front and flanked by daytime running lights made up of two lines of LEDs. At the rear, the DS 4 features a new laser embossed scale effect.

The DS 4 will be available with the choice of petrol, diesel and a plug-in hybrid powertrain – with this final setup delivering up to 30 miles of solely electric driving from a single charge.

Three specifications of the DS 4 will be available from launch, the base car is badged DS 4, while the DS 4 Cross, meanwhile, receives a bumper finished in matt black paint, as well as roof bars and unique alloy wheels. The Cross can also be specified with Advanced Traction Control as an optional extra, bringing extra capability over difficult surfaces.

Finally, DS 4 Performance Line adds a black exterior trim pack, black alloy wheels and an upgraded interior for a sportier look.

The cabin of the DS 4 features ‘invisible’ vents which clean up the overall look of the interior, while leather, Alcantara, forged carbon and wood are used throughout the area. A new head-up display setup allows key information to be ‘projected’ onto the road ahead via an optical illusion.

In the centre of the dashboard sits a 10-inch infotainment system which can also be controlled via the DS Iris System, which utilises a virtual assistant which can ‘listen’ to commands and perform requests accordingly. It works as a conventional touchscreen, too.

Level 2 semi-autonomous driving technology is also included, as is Active Scan Suspension which looks at the road ahead and can adjust the suspension automatically if it detects any surface imperfections coming up.